True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head to Head Contrast

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get True Drinks alerts:

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for True Drinks and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 10.20 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 10.15 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

True Drinks beats Exactus on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.