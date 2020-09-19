Truist Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $35.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPR. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 88.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.