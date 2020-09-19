TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $74,615.72

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $74,615.72 and $273.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007369 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00024498 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024083 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.