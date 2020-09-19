TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TUI AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

