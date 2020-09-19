Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.81.

NYSE:TUP opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 575,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

