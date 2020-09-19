Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $576.47 million, a PE ratio of 93.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

