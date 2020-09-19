Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 166,100 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

