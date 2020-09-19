Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,220,900 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,721 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 2,384,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,693,000 after buying an additional 1,820,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

