Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 353,500 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.99% of CarGurus worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $273,736.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,180,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,649 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,642. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

