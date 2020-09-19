Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Haemonetics worth $25,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 557,188 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,673,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

