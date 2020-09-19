Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.21% of Ovintiv worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

