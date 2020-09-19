Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,665.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Square were worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,583 shares of company stock worth $66,784,971. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.37.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.89 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

