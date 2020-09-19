Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 11,800 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Amedisys worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $3,002,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.60. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

