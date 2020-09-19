Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 145,900 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of CF Industries worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after acquiring an additional 409,569 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,417,000 after buying an additional 256,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

