Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 257,600 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.82% of Unum Group worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

