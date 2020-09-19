Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 281,800 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.41% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 161.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 450.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $166.01.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

