Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 44,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.22% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,050 shares of company stock worth $527,682. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

