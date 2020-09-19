Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 9,201 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $184.56. The company had a trading volume of 527,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

