Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Carlisle Companies worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 30.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

