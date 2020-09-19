Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.37% of Juniper Networks worth $27,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after purchasing an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

