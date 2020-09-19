Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,755 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,005,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,383,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

