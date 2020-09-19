Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $21,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 723.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after buying an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. 4,139,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,410. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,018 shares of company stock worth $13,042,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

