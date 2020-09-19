Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of TD Ameritrade worth $28,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.