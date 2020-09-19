Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.67% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $14,169,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,134,716.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,220,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

