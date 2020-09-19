Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 540.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,236 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

FISV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,881,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

