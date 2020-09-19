Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. 3,160,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.