Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.03 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 440,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,983,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,133. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

