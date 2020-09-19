Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

