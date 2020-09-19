Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 893.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 887,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Exelixis worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 137,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 4,138,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

