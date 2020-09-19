Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.29 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

