Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.45 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 632.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.64% of Under Armour worth $28,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

