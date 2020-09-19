Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.65% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $28,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,388,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $22,115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 415,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 313,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 311,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.