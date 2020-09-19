Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $29.34 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.74% of Huntsman worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

