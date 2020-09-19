Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.84 Million Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.77% of Natera worth $30,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Natera by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,554,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,774,471.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,052.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,864,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

