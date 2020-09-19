Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Shares of WLTW opened at $205.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

