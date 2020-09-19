Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.49% of Nutanix worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,149. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,138. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

