Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.62% of Pure Storage worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pure Storage by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 195,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pure Storage by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

