Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.20% of Tripadvisor worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,131 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,563 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 101.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,876 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 255.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,223 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

