Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.82% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $30,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR opened at $9.42 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

