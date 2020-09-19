Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of NiSource worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after buying an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 1,692,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,507,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

