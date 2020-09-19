Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 262,200 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.18% of 2U worth $28,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

TWOU stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

