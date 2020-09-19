Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 272,496 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of Darden Restaurants worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,676,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

