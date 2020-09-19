Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 1,150,900 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE CARR opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

