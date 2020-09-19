Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 3,114,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

