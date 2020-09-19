Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $28,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 733,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

