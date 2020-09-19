Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Hess worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,983,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 111.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,345. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

