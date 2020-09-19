Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 111,900 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.80% of Alkermes worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 573.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 324,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 65.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 172.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alkermes by 30.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

