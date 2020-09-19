Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,139,500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,139,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $29,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

