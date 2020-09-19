Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,347,219 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,219 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of MGM Resorts International worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 833,287 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 59,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.