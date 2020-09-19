Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 159,400 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,130,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vale by 13.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 45,939,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,186,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

